GLENN JOHNSON SANDERSON

LMBERTON — Mr. Glenn Johnson Sanderson, 73, of Lumberton, departed this life on Jan. 6, 2010, at Lumberton Heath and Rehab.

Mr. Sanderson was born on Saturday, Oct. 26, 1946, in Robeson County, to the late Lockey and Laura Sanderson. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sanderson; his brothers, Barney Sanderson, Frank Sanderson, Fuller Sanderson, John Sanderson, David Sanderson, and Lonnie Sanderson; and sisters, Margie Sanderson, Jessie Dial, Bessie Locklear, and Susie Chavis.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty Hunt, and Minnie McNeill; a brother, James "Short" Sanderson; a host of other relatives; as well as his church family from Branch Street United Methodist Church; and his loving and caring neighbors, Beebie Miller-Cummings, and Ken and Stella Shumate.

The funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will be held at 11 p.m. Friday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.