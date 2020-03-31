GLORIA TARA LOWERY

LUMBERTON — Gloria Tara Lowery, 75, of Lumberton, passed away on March 28, 2020.

Gloria was well-known for her kindness, her artistic contributions and most of all, her bountiful love of her family and her people.

Born on May 16, 1944, she was the daughter of Bessie and Whalon Morrison, who preceded her in death, along with her brother, Steve Morrison.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Wendell Lowery of Lumberton; two children, Wendy Lowery of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Chevron Lowery (Amanda) of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Christina and Owen Jones (Wendy), and Pierce and Luke Lowery (Chevron Lowery); a brother, Stanley Morrison of Lumberton; and many loving family members.

Gloria's journey began at Magnolia School, where her exceptional gift with visual arts became apparent and flourished. It was at Magnolia that she met the love of her life, Wendell. They attended Pembroke State University together, where she earned a B.A. in Art Education. As they grew and matured, so did their love for one another, and they married. Gloria later returned to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and obtained a master's degree in Art Education.

Gloria was an avid supporter of the arts and her community. She chose a career path that allowed her to pursue these two passions. She worked briefly as an illustrator at Fort Bragg before following her heart and becoming an art educator who instructed countless students in the field that she loved. Ever the servant of the youth and those in need, she spent many years at the Department of Social Services, lending her kind and gentle wisdom. Gloria also served her community as a member of the Robeson County School Board, where she worked tirelessly to improve the education and lives of our youth. After her retirement she continued her journey as an art educator by holding classes and workshops.

No matter the medium, clay, wood, watercolor, oils, she had an incredible ability to express her creativity. Her accolades are too many to list, but among them she created the UNC-Pembroke Athletics logo (the well-known Native American bust and hawk) that is representative of the college that she dearly loved and the larger community. Her paintings memorialized several historical events including the "Lowry Gang" and the "Battle of Hayes Pond." These specific paintings are still featured at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian (Old Main) at UNC-Pembroke but her larger body of artwork is proudly displayed throughout the state. She was featured as one of 25 women in the Pathmakers: Native American Women of Distinction and many other awards that recognized her devotion to the arts and her community.

Never content while injustice thrived, she was an avid indigenous rights activist during the tumultuous later decades of the 20th century. Whether it was marching in rallies, helping to organize community programs and events, or lending her talents as an artist, she was instrumental in the wave of cultural change in our county that sought to equalize and better the life of the Lumbee people.

She was a beacon of joy and warmth, and a paragon of grace and talent. She left an imprint on this earthly realm that will transcend her time here. Those who had the privilege of meeting her could instantly recognize that her spirit was one of creating joy, not diminishing it, of making bonds, not destroying them, of making the world more than it is, not less than. And in this, her life has given us something to admire and to strive for. We are all better for having her in our lives, and no accolade is more precious than leaving the world and those in it, better than you found them.