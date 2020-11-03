1/1
Grace (Johnson) Britt
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GRACE JOHNSON BRITT

LUMBERTON — Grace Johnson Britt, 90, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a well-lived life of service to her family, community and church.

"Miss Grace," as she was known by many in Robeson County, was born in Cedar Creek on July 14, 1930, to Telia and the Rev. Joel S. Johnson. The youngest of six children, Grace had a special relationship with her father, a Baptist minister, who preached at many churches across Robeson, Bladen, Cumberland and Sampson counties. She frequently accompanied her father on his many church visits. She would later emulate her father as a Sunday school teacher for many years at Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Grace earned her nursing degree at Baker-Thompson Memorial Hospital in Lumberton in 1951. She began her nursing career as one of the first group of nurses to staff Robeson Memorial Hospital, which is now known as Southeastern Health. She later worked with the general practitioners in Fairmont, which included Drs. Pate, Inman, Pittman and Hayes. She worked briefly as the school nurse for the Fairmont High school system before becoming the first Health Occupations teacher at Fairmont High School. She was a member of the first group of nurse educators who were pioneers in the field in North Carolina and nationwide. She helped to shape the curriculum and molded the careers of innumerable students in her Health Occupations classes. She was recognized by her peers as one of the best Health Occupations instructors in the state.

She married Carl Linwood Britt on March 7, 1952, and the couple built their home in stages, adding on with each birth of their four children. Well-known for her nursing skills and medical knowledge in the community, she treated a variety of cases on her back porch, that ran the gamut from cuts and bruises to the occasional gunshot wound. She kept a fully stocked medicine cabinet and a loaded pistol in her home at all times because, as she once said, "You never know when you might need one of them."

She and "Mr. Carl" were faithful stewards of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where Grace directed the church choir for many years. She was known areawide for her beautiful soprano voice. The choir's famous Christmas cantatas, under her direction, drew huge numbers of visiting worshipers to Bethesda. She was also a dedicated and popular Sunday school teacher. She was a cancer survivor and strong advocate for those unable to help themselves.

Grace and Carl celebrated 59 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2011. He lovingly called her "Doll." They were always each other's strongest supporters and were dedicated to giving their children what they thought were the most important gifts, a loving home and a good education.

In addition to her husband, Grace is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Grace is survived by two sons and their families: Carl L. Britt Jr. (Woody) and Jennifer Britt of Fayetteville, and grandsons, Daniel (Hannah and great-granddaughter, Vivian Mae) of Fayetteville, and Tyler (Lauren) of Charlotte; and Henry J. and Beth Britt of Charlotte, and granddaughter, Carly of Charlotte; and two daughters and their families: Bonnie Britt-Davis and Tim Davis of Pinehurst, and Susan and David Bevan of Raleigh, granddaughter, Lydia of Copenhagen, Denmark, and grandsons, Joseph of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Matthew of Raleigh.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Wesley Pines, including nurses, CNAs, kitchen staff, housekeepers, as well as Amy and the front office staff,who have cared for her so thoughtfully while she was a resident. We especially want to thank Mrs. Denise Barton, who was her loving caregiver for many years.

Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont will be providing their professional services.

A graveside service will be held at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Grace's honor be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.floydmortuary.net/obits.


Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Floyd Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

16 entries
November 3, 2020
I am honored to have been apart of her life ok ver the past 10 plus years I will miss our outings to the hair dresser having lunch and especially our talks Mrs. Geace will always hold a special place within my heart love always Angela and Case Harris
Angela
Friend
November 2, 2020
Dear Woody, Henry, Bonnie, and Susan and Families,
I am so sorry to hear that Aunt Grace has passed away . She was so wonderful to me growing up at Mama and Papa Britt’s. And yes, she doctored me, too. She was always kind and thoughtful and was equally beautiful on the inside and outside. I shall always treasure her memory, and I will be thinking of you all in the days to come. May God bless and keep her in His loving care.
With love, Jeannette
Jeannette Caviness
Family
November 2, 2020
Miss Grace always made my family feel like a part of her family. My son Ken was one of her patients at her home. She removed stitches from his chin in her kitchen. Her legacy will live forever. My family loved her dearly. She was an irreplaceable gem in the community that can never be replaced.
Angela LoweryTaylor
Neighbor
November 2, 2020
Praying that Gods caring and comforting presence will surround the family of
Ms. Grace Johnson Britt and may the love and mercy of our Lord help to ease the pain of your loss.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
November 2, 2020
Sorry for your loss. My sympathies go out to the family.
Gerald Walker
Coworker
November 1, 2020
Many memories of a very lovely lady. My sympathy to her family.
Mary Lou Herring
Friend
November 1, 2020
May you feel the comfort of God during this sad time.❤
Myrtle Earley
November 1, 2020
Sarah Faulk
Friend
November 1, 2020
My sympathy to the family. I fondly remember the last time I saw Miss Grace at Belk in Lumberton. We enjoyed discussing our families. She was so proud of her children. Sending hugs and prayers to you all!
Cheryl Kirmse
Friend
November 1, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to the Britt family. Mrs. Grace was such a special lady. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sarah Gould
November 1, 2020
Our most heartfelt sympathy and loving prayers for beautiful Grace’s family and friends. Gerald and I were so fortunate to know her and teach at FHS with her for a good number of years. We loved and respected Grace very much. Her children are as wonderful as she was.
God bless
Alicia
Friend
November 1, 2020
Mrs. Grace will always hold a very special place in my heart. Prayers are with you all. We have shared many fun times at school and in the community.
Julie Andrews Barr
November 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Roderick and Susan Britt
Friend
November 1, 2020
Prayers for all
Kay Hardin
November 1, 2020
Prayers for the family Mrs Grace was a wonderful lady, fond memories of her she taught me at Fairmont High School
Peggy Sue Jacobs
Student
November 1, 2020
To the Britt Family, I am so sorry for your loss. She was such a wonderful, Christian, Southern Lady. Loved her and Carl and was such an important part of our community.
Linda Britt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved