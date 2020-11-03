GRACE JOHNSON BRITT

LUMBERTON — Grace Johnson Britt, 90, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, at Wesley Pines Retirement Community in Lumberton, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a well-lived life of service to her family, community and church.

"Miss Grace," as she was known by many in Robeson County, was born in Cedar Creek on July 14, 1930, to Telia and the Rev. Joel S. Johnson. The youngest of six children, Grace had a special relationship with her father, a Baptist minister, who preached at many churches across Robeson, Bladen, Cumberland and Sampson counties. She frequently accompanied her father on his many church visits. She would later emulate her father as a Sunday school teacher for many years at Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Grace earned her nursing degree at Baker-Thompson Memorial Hospital in Lumberton in 1951. She began her nursing career as one of the first group of nurses to staff Robeson Memorial Hospital, which is now known as Southeastern Health. She later worked with the general practitioners in Fairmont, which included Drs. Pate, Inman, Pittman and Hayes. She worked briefly as the school nurse for the Fairmont High school system before becoming the first Health Occupations teacher at Fairmont High School. She was a member of the first group of nurse educators who were pioneers in the field in North Carolina and nationwide. She helped to shape the curriculum and molded the careers of innumerable students in her Health Occupations classes. She was recognized by her peers as one of the best Health Occupations instructors in the state.

She married Carl Linwood Britt on March 7, 1952, and the couple built their home in stages, adding on with each birth of their four children. Well-known for her nursing skills and medical knowledge in the community, she treated a variety of cases on her back porch, that ran the gamut from cuts and bruises to the occasional gunshot wound. She kept a fully stocked medicine cabinet and a loaded pistol in her home at all times because, as she once said, "You never know when you might need one of them."

She and "Mr. Carl" were faithful stewards of Bethesda United Methodist Church, where Grace directed the church choir for many years. She was known areawide for her beautiful soprano voice. The choir's famous Christmas cantatas, under her direction, drew huge numbers of visiting worshipers to Bethesda. She was also a dedicated and popular Sunday school teacher. She was a cancer survivor and strong advocate for those unable to help themselves.

Grace and Carl celebrated 59 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2011. He lovingly called her "Doll." They were always each other's strongest supporters and were dedicated to giving their children what they thought were the most important gifts, a loving home and a good education.

In addition to her husband, Grace is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Grace is survived by two sons and their families: Carl L. Britt Jr. (Woody) and Jennifer Britt of Fayetteville, and grandsons, Daniel (Hannah and great-granddaughter, Vivian Mae) of Fayetteville, and Tyler (Lauren) of Charlotte; and Henry J. and Beth Britt of Charlotte, and granddaughter, Carly of Charlotte; and two daughters and their families: Bonnie Britt-Davis and Tim Davis of Pinehurst, and Susan and David Bevan of Raleigh, granddaughter, Lydia of Copenhagen, Denmark, and grandsons, Joseph of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Matthew of Raleigh.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Wesley Pines, including nurses, CNAs, kitchen staff, housekeepers, as well as Amy and the front office staff,who have cared for her so thoughtfully while she was a resident. We especially want to thank Mrs. Denise Barton, who was her loving caregiver for many years.

Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont will be providing their professional services.

A graveside service will be held at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials in Grace's honor be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.floydmortuary.net/obits.