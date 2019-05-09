GRACE C. DAVIS

FAIRMONT — Grace C. Davis, 78, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Davis was the production foreperson at Converse and retired after 34 years.

Ms. Grace was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Robeson County, to the late Carl Caulder and Thelma Ruth Smith Caulder.

Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Lewis Davis; two sons, James Anthony Vernon, and Timothy Carlton Vernon; and a sister, Viola C. Stephens.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her grandson, Timothy Michael Vernon; Timothy's mother, Kimberly Baxley and his sister, Madeline Johnson. She adored Timothy and Madeline. Together they brought her much pride and joy. She is also survived by her beloved brothers, Henry (Valerie) Caulder, Billy (Ruby) Caulder, Clarence (Jeanette) Caulder, and William (Sabrina) Caulder; her beloved sisters, Sally (Allen) Hathaway, Alice Atkinson, and Kathy (Billy) Shell; a special friend, Edwin Musselwhite; and many heartbroken nieces and nephews.

The time of visitation will be Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

The funeral services will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bloomingdale Baptist Church.

Burial will follow the service at Orrum Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at floydmortuary.net.