GRACE DIAL LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Grace Dial Locklear, 87, of Pembroke, departed this life on Sept. 11, 2019, to be with her eternal father.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church. Visitation is from 3:30 to 5 p.m. prior to the service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reese Locklear; her parents, Noah and Mary Ellen Dial; a sister, Deborah O. Sampson; and two brothers, Adolph Dial and Herman Dial.

Grace leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Melba Locklear Oxendine (Ronnie), and Lisa Carol Locklear (Brian); a niece, Mary Dial Caple (Frank), who called her "mama Grace"; a sister, Rosa B. Woods (James); four step-grandchildren, Ronald Jacobs, Sierra Locklear, Keith Locklear (Stormie), and Brittnay L. Dill (Jonathan); and a step-great-grandchild, Bayleigh.

Grace worked for the public schools of Robeson and Hoke counties for 30 years. She was a dedicated teacher, member of educational organizations and Prospect United Methodist Church, where she played the piano and organ for 66 years and worked with various choirs.

Her motto was "Others Lord, yes others, let this my motto be." She unselfishly put others first.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.