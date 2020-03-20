GRACE PAUL YORK

ROWLAND — Ms. Grace Paul York, of Rowland, was born March 28, 1946, in Robeson County, to the late A.T. Paul and Elma Lamm Paul, and passed away, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Morrison Manor in Laurinburg, completing her journey of 73 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis "Bull" Paul.

Ms. Grace leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Steven Buchanan (Wendy) of Rowland, and Garrett Lamb (Rhonda) of Lumberton; a daughter, Sharon Buchanan of Rowland; a brother, James Thomas Paul (Diane) of Raeford; two sisters, Una Paul Wade of Rowland, and Ila Paul Killian of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Alaina, Rob, Michael, and Rachel; four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.