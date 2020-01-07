GRACIE LEE HUGHES

OKTAHA, Okla. — Gracie Lee Hughes, 87, of Oktaha, Oklahoma, went to be with her Lord, Saturday morning, Jan. 4, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born to James and Nolia (Hunt) Godwin on Dec. 28, 1932, in Lumberton. She grew up and attended the public schools, graduating Magnolia High School with the Class of 1948. An excellent basketball player in high school, Gracie continued that skill when she attended North Carolina State.

On July 16, 1952, Gracie and Billy Lee Hughes were united in marriage in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Together, they shared more than 41 years of happy life and marriage. Gracie and Billy made their home in Muskogee, raising their four children, Denise, Billy, Jimmy and Kenneth. She and Billy both answered the call to serve our country in United States Army during the Korean War, both later receiving an honorable discharge.

Gracie went to work with Brockway Glass Company, a career that spanned more than 31 years. During her tenure, she worked in many areas of the plant with her last job being on the Decorating Production Crew. Her family recalls her hobbies, including cooking, teaching, playing Dominoes and watching TV game shows. When the kids were younger, she and Billy enjoyed camping and taking the family fishing. For many years, she raised a huge garden and helped feed many family and friends with produce. She also enjoyed making Chow Chow and flower gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Jimmy; and 11 siblings.

Gracie is survived by her children, Denise Norris (Jim) of Bixby, Billy Hughes (Jan) of Muskogee, and Kenneth Hughes of Oktaha; grandchildren, Tim Norris (Staci), Aaron Norris (Shambrella), Kellie Neal (Matthew), Katie Norris, Carrie Mohney (Vincent), Jamie Hall, Mary Brazil (Johnny), Michael Shane Basham, Jennifer Heaslet, Kristen Hughes, and Kenny Lee Hughes (Leslie); great-grandchildren, Vander Mohney; Beth Hall Whitney Mooney, Kelsey Hall, Cody Hughes, Rowdy Back, Destiny Hall, Autumn Brazil, Kylee Hix, Colt Hughes, Ketcher Hughes, Dallas Lane Hughes, and Dylan Hughes; great-great-grandchildren, Ben Hyslope, Casen Hall, Allyson Mooney, and Aiden Dean Tyler; her sister, Vonnie Godwin (Samuel) of Lumberton, and nephew Scotty Godwin of Muskogee; her sister-in-law, Betty and Dr. Tom Honea of Muskogee; many other family members; and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Gracie's personal wish was for no public viewing and her family is honoring that wish.

A celebration of Gracie's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cornerstone Funeral Home with Chaplain Phil Pack officiating. Interment will be at Fort Gibson National Cemetery with Tim Norris, Scotty Godwin, Aaron Norris, Jimmy Moreland, Kenny Lee Hughes and Darren Judkins serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dudley Boydstun, Ryan Judkins, Ronnie Jones, Jason Jacobs, Timothy Jacobs, Samuel Jacobs, Jr. and Dale Back.

The funeral services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York St., Muskogee, Oklahoma. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com.