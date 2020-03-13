GRADY HUMPHREY

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Grady Humphrey, 92, son of the late Mary Boone Humphrey and Melton Thomas Humphrey, accepted God's invitation for eternal peace on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Washington Hospital Center.

He began fine-tuning his leadership skills in the local 4-H Club and Boys Scouts and was a graduate of the public school system of St. Pauls and later attended and graduated from A&T State University in Greensboro with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Vocational Education.

He served in the U.S. Army and was in the Masonic Order. He was greatly influenced by his great-grandfather, Martin Humphrey, who was a skilled carpenter and welder in the late 1800s. Humphrey assisted in publishing a historical volume of the family several years ago.

He often spoke of visiting with his father at the age of 7, the first black-owned business in downtown Lumberton, which was Blount's Cafe, owned and operated by Maudie Humphrey Blount.

Upon moving to Washington, D.C., he was employed by the D.C. public school system as an Industrial Arts teacher, specializing in upholstery at Sterling Vocational School, the Armstrong School and 36 years at D.C. Bell Multicultural High School. He was owner of H&H Upholstery in northwest Washington, D.C., and served as master carpenter at Goddard Space Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

He received numerous awards and citations from the D.C. public schools and the mayor's office.

He was a member and trustee of Greater First Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in St. Pauls. Interment with military rites will be at the Boone Family Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Lena Gilchrist Humphrey; a son, Wayne Humphrey; and was predeceased by his daughter, Cassandra Humphrey.

Arrangements are by McMillan Funeral Home in Lumberton.