GRADY MORT BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Grady Mort Britt, 83, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Lumberton Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Robeson County to the late Mort Britt and the late Annie Cox Britt. A lifetime farmer within the Orrum amd Broadridge communities, he developed a love for farming at an early age.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Billy F. Britt and Evander Britt; and six sisters, Janie Hardin, Dorothy Walton, Bernice Britt, Aileen Parker, Ruby Wilkerson, and Magalene Nye Hardin.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Sue Britt of the home; his children, Bryan Britt of Lumberton, and Tammy Britt Cox of the home; a special friend and his farming "best buddy," José González of Orrum; a sister, Louise Parker of Lumberton; a sister-in-law, Nathalee Britt of Lumberton; and four grandchildren, Lonnie Cox, Madolyn Britt, Helaina Britt, and Heather Cox.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Broad Ridge Baptist Church, 949 N. Broadridge Road in Orrum, with Rev. James Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

