H. FAYE SINGLETARY

NEW YORK, N.Y. — This remarkable Renaissance Woman was born into eternity on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Ms. Singletary took her final flight from New York City after an earthly life of educating and serving others. Notable accomplishments included multiple degrees from North Carolina Central University in Durham, New York University, Hunter College and others, enhancing teaching positions at St. Augustine University in Raleigh and the New York City Schools, from which she retired. This longtime New Yorker's enthusiasm for continuing study, travel, advocacy for children and commitment to family and friends never waned.

Ms. Singletary was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and W. Elizabeth Singletary; two sisters, Shirley E. Lockhart, and Patricia A. Elston; and brother, Willie T. Singletary II.

She leaves to honor her legacy a sister, Dr. Yvonne Singletary of New York City; a brother, retired Air Force officer of the Historic Bolling Air Force Base and former D.C. Public Schools educator, Peter G. Singletary Sr. (Meli) of Washington, D.C. and Fayetteville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

To help set Faye's spirit free, a farewell celebration will be held on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C., 28301 with Dr. Sherwin Collwood officiating. Interment at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Lumberton. The family will receive friends from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Services are entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Fayetteville.