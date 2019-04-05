HARDIN BROWN

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Hardin Brown, 85, of 207 Warren St., Red Springs, was born on May 20, 1933, in Robeson County, to the late Ms. Emma Brown, and passed peacefully on April 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

The funeral service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Saint Joseph Miracle Revival Center on Daniel McLeod Road, Red Springs. Interment will be at the Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs. The visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, 812 S. Main St., Red Springs.

Along with his mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Pearl Ross McLean Brown; two sons, Colen Ross, and Retired Master Sgt. John McLean; a daughter, Mary Price; two brothers, James Walter Ferguson, and Walter Brown; two sisters, Ruth Brown McNeill, and Beatrice Ferguson; a grandson, Kareem Gibson; two granddaughters, Yvonne Campbell, and Erica Perez; a great-grandson, Khristan McLean; and a daughter-in-law, Bessie L. Ross.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sons, Retired Master Sgt. Manse Ross, James Melvin, Michael Ross and wife, Cynthia, Gary McLean and wife, Tasha, Larry Brown and wife, Lagirtha, Freddie Brown and wife, Pam, and Ronnie Wade, all of Red Springs, Sgt. Hardin Brown Jr., and wife, Kim, of Fayetteville, and Terry T. Brown of Maxton; his daughters, Frances Henderson and husband, Edward, of Red Springs, Bert Hutchinson and husband, Virgil, of Maxton; and Annie Brown of Red Springs; grandchildren he reared as his own in the home, Kendrick McLean and wife, Kelli, of Lumberton, Maj. Damien R. McLean and wife, Brandi, of Red Springs, Edward Henderson II, Anitra Brown, Mackenzie Brown, Jarred Brown, all of Red Springs, Jantzen McLean and wife, Samantha, of Southern Pines, and Freddie Brown Jr., of Red Springs; a brother, Charles Ferguson and wife, Alease, of Red Springs; 58 grandchildren; 100 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.