Hariette C. Locklear

PEBROKE — Mrs. Hariette C. Locklear, 86, of 199 Mission Church Road, was born Aug. 12, 1932, and departed this life on Friday, April 5, 2019.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Union Chapel Holiness Methodist Church with Revs. Kelvin Locklear and Teddy M. Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Hariette is survived by her sister, Ms. Becky Locklear; sons, Mr. Terry Lamar Locklear, and Mr. Grady Jr. Locklear (Roshon Lynette Locklear); sister-in-law, Mrs. Hazel Jacobs, and brother-in-law, Mr. Ray Locklear; five grandchildren, Ashley G. Locklear, Antonio S. Locklear, Terry J.A. Locklear, Seneca J. Locklear, and Quenton G. Locklear; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Union Chapel Holiness Methodist Church.

Services are entrusted to Locklear & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral Home
Locklear & Son Funeral Home
916 Union Chapel Rd
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4149
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Robesonian from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
