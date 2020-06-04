HARLAN DEAN HUNT

MAXTON — Harlan Dean Hunt was born June 9, 1957, in Robeson County, the son of the late Elbert Hunt, and Mayola Brewer Jones (Clyde Jones); and grandson of paternal grandparents, Colden Hunt and Amveline Stella Sealer, and maternal grandparents, Cleveland Brewer and Addie Bullard Brewer.

He worked in Sheetrock construction for many years and attended Youth for Christ Holiness Church. Harlan Dean loved to spend time with his family and grandchildren, especially in the last few years of his life.

He departed his earthly home to forever be in the arms of Jesus on June 1, 2020, at the age of 62.

The graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Union Light Baptist Church Cemetery, 259 Union Light Church Road, Maxton, N.C. 28364.

Along with his parents and grandparents, Harlan is preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Hunt and Jerry Hunt; and two sisters, Mildred Hunt, and Satrina Locklear.

Harlan leaves behind to cherish his memories two loving daughters, Ronda Smiling (James) of Maxton, and Helena Hunt of Fairmont; a son, Dean Hunt (Anastasia) of Lumberton; seven siblings, Ola Jones of Lumberton, Amveline Locklear of Selma, Antonio Hunt of Fairmont, Chris Jones of Lumberton, Stevie Jones of Red Springs, Kimberly Jones of Red Springs, and George Jones of Lumberton; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah, Caroline, Kelena, Colleen, Kayleigh, Abigail, Adeline, and Zalayah; along with a host of relatives and friends.

The family would especially like to express our sincerest gratitude to the caregivers of Eastover Gardens Special Care and Greenbrier Assisted Living for your years of service to our father.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.