Harley "Ted" Branch
HARLEY "TED" BRANCH

LUMBERTON — Harley "Ted" Branch, 74, passed recently, after months of declining health.

He was the son of the late Hazel Branch Glover and James Glover, and was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Lumberton.

Branch attended elementary and high school in Lumberton and graduated from J.H. Hayswood High School in 1964, where he was an excellent trumpet player in the school band. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was later hired by the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired after 35 years of service in Raleigh.

He also received a degree from Kings Business College and was one of the first African Americans to be hired to work at the state capital.

After the death of his mother, he and his wife Judie Lucas Branch and daughter, Hollie, relocated back to Lumberton.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.

McMillan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Robesonian from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
