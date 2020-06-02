HARLEY OXENDINE JR.FAIRMONT — Mr. Harley Oxendine Jr., 73, of Fairmont, was born Aug. 25, 1946. He departed this life on May 26, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. Mr. Harley was preceded in death by his parents, Harley Oxendine and Martha Oxendine; five brothers, Earl Oxendine, Briscoe Oxendine, Jack Oxendine, Leonard Oxendine, and Datry Oxendine; and two sisters, Dora Oxendine Johnson, and Velma Strickland. He is survived by Catherine Oxendine; two daughters, Alice Singletary and Michelle Colson, all of Fairmont; a son, Kevin Oxendine (Courtney) of Lumberton; a sister, Clemetine Oxendine (RL) of Rowland; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Fair Point Cemetery in Fairmont. Arrangements are by Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store