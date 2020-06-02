Mr. Harley Oxendine Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARLEY OXENDINE JR.FAIRMONT — Mr. Harley Oxendine Jr., 73, of Fairmont, was born Aug. 25, 1946. He departed this life on May 26, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. Mr. Harley was preceded in death by his parents, Harley Oxendine and Martha Oxendine; five brothers, Earl Oxendine, Briscoe Oxendine, Jack Oxendine, Leonard Oxendine, and Datry Oxendine; and two sisters, Dora Oxendine Johnson, and Velma Strickland. He is survived by Catherine Oxendine; two daughters, Alice Singletary and Michelle Colson, all of Fairmont; a son, Kevin Oxendine (Courtney) of Lumberton; a sister, Clemetine Oxendine (RL) of Rowland; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Fair Point Cemetery in Fairmont. Arrangements are by Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC 28340
(910) 628-0777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
May 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. May God give you all strength.
Lorenzo Currie
Friend
May 29, 2020
We miss you, Junior. Love, your brother and sister-in-law, Greg & Lisa Oxendine
Lisa Oxendine
Family
May 29, 2020
Prayers for peace & comfort ,,, Michelle, Alice, Kevin & Nuddy ❤ Love yall!!
Troy Kirk
Family
May 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Linda Smith Hayes
Friend
May 29, 2020
Uplifting Heartfelt Thoughts and Prayers for comfort, peace and guidance for the family and community. He left a lot of positive memories for many especially those of the Extended Oxendine Family. ( of Briscoe's Family)
Robbie and Kimberly Lambert Family
Family
May 28, 2020
You will be Missed & ALWAYSSS in MyHeart!!! Give Mama & Sakiah a BIG HUG AND KISS FOR ME!! I Love You Alwaysss UncleJunior You never Did gimme That Truck Either, no matter how many times I asked.... You'd give me that Famous Smile * say "Gal you don't want my truck"
Bonita Hunt
Family
May 28, 2020
Unc was my favorite I love him with all my heart
Melinda Oxendine
Family
May 28, 2020
Uncle Jr was a page straight out of a 50s magazine and I loved it. I always told him he dressed smooth and fresh like Ike Turner. Style and gentlemen like him aren't around now a days and I'm going to miss it. I remember a many of days grandma would take me to uncle jr and aunt nudy's house for cake, we grow up so fast and people leave us far too soon.
Raquel Liniewski
Family
May 28, 2020
Thank you for always being there & being a GREAT step-Dad.

Forever & Always
Danielle
Danielle Jacobs
Family
May 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cindy Chavis
Friend
May 28, 2020
Praying that Gods caring comforting presence will surround the family of Mr. Harlie Oxendine Jr and may the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you at this time.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved