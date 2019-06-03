HARMONNIE U'NIQUE ARNETTE

MAXTON — Harmonnie U'Nique Arnette was born May 6, 2019, the precious infant daughter of Malik Donzae Arnette and Ariel Selena Locklear.

During her short time, she filled the hearts of all she encountered with love and joy. She entered her heavenly home on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Hubert Locklear and Albert Arnette.

She leaves behind her parents, Malik and Ariel of the home; grandparents, Betty Jo Velazquez of Maxton, Priscilla Arnette of Fairmont, and Robert Diggs of Virginia; great-grandmothers, Minnie Pearl Locklear of Maxton, and Jessie Arnette of Fairmont; along with a host of aunts, uncles, and loving family.

The funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at Leitch Creek Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In memory of Harmonnie, donations may be given to the family at P.O. Box 1913, Laurinburg, N.C.. 28353.

Services are entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.