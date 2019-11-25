Harold Dean Demery

HAROLD DEAN DEMERY

PEMBROKE — Mr. Harold Dean Demery, 61, of 962 Eddie Sampson Road, went home to be with Lord our Savior on Nov. 23, 2019, at home.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pembroke Church of God. Burial will follow in the Cummings and Demery Family Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice Demery; a brother, Ernest Otis Demery Jr; and a sister, Linda Lancaster.

He is survived by four brothers, Ernest Earl Demery (Irene), Ray Allen Demery (Lenore), Edward Otis Demery (Joan), and Ernie Wayne Jacobs (Mary), all of Pembroke; four sisters, Joyce Chavis, Sheila "Doris Ann" Cummings, both of Pembroke, Delois Locklear (Carson) of Maxton, and Virginia Hunt (Ray) of Lumberton; a host of nieces and nephews; and two special friends of the family, Tao Lowery and Shawn Smith.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Pembroke Church of God.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
