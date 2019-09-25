HAROLD EDGE HOWELL

LUMBERTON — Mr. Harold Edge Howell, 80, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born in Robeson County on July 12, 1939, to the late Bunyan Ford Howell and the late Flora Mae Edge Howell. He retired from the N.C. Department of Corrections, where he was employed as a correctional officer.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Howell.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Russell Howell of the home; four children, Cheryl Howell McNeill (John) of Monroe, Harold Russell Howell of Raleigh, Michael Edge Howell (Aimee) of Orrum, and Nicole Howell Britt (Stuart) of Evergreen; five grandchildren, Garrett McNeill (Michelle), Aimee Lauren Howell, Ariana Britt, Kolsyn Britt, and Xailee Britt; two great-grandchildren, Judah McNeill, and Noah McNeill; a brother, Bunyan "Buddy" Ford Howell Jr. (Marilyn) of Lumberton; three sisters, Jane Norris (Lee) of Geneva, Ill., and Sara Lovette (Franklin) and Deborah Sealey (Kenneth), both of Lumberton; and a sister-in-law, Myra Howell of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ten Mile Baptist Church, 5176 Barker Ten Mile Road in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David McClellan officiating. Burial will follow in the church's cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ten Mile Baptist Church Handicap Ramp Fund, 5176 Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton, NC 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.