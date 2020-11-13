HAROLD ODUM

LUMBERTON — Mr. Harold Odum, of Lumberton, was born on Feb. 9, 1944, and departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Harold served his country as a corporal (E4) in the United States Army for two years, serving part of his time in service in South Korea as a military policeman. He returned home and became a self-employed carpet installer and later in life he began working for Turner Carpet as a salesman, until his retirement.

He loved the outdoors and would rather spend his time hunting or fishing, but fishing was definitely his favorite. He became an avid hunter and fisherman just like his father, Wallace Odum, who taught him everything he knew, and Harold passed his love of fishing on to some of his children and grandchildren — especially his fishing buddy, Zach. His other talent was sharpening knives; he could put an edge on a blade that professionals would be jealous of and he thankfully passed that talent to his grandson, William. He enjoyed spending much of his free time at the "Hunting Club" with all his buddies, cooking, joking around, seeing who the better marksman was and just having a good time. There were lots of good memories made at the "Hunting Club," left for all of us that remain, to hold dear to our hearts forever.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Beatrice Odum; as well as his older brother, Eugene "Gene" Odum; and a sister, Elizabeth Scott. He was also preceded in death by some of his "Hunting Club" buddies, Roy Pittman, Earl Hunt, J.T. Phillips, Ralph Wilkins and Bruce Simmons, all of whom he cherished dearly.

In addition to his wife, Glenda, left to cherish his memory are his children, Sally (Gary) Carr, Angela Odum (David Alexander), Judy (Michael) Rowland, Dale Lewis, and Laura "Bunny" Lewis (Terry Ward). His seven grandchildren, Katelyn Carr, Garrison Carr, William Harold Alexander, Sean Rowland, Sara Rowland, Lindsey Ward, and Zach Lowery, will most definitely miss their "Papa" and forever cherish the time they had with him.

He also leaves behind his younger brother, Luke (Rose) Odum, and two sisters, Nancy (Wallace) Smith, and Juanita (Mike) Pait; a host of nephews, nieces, as well as many special hunting and fishing buddies and friends that will forever remember the great man and friend he was. Also, a special mention to his very special fur baby, Phoebe, that has been right by his side to keep his spirits up through his good days and bad days while battling his illness.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. A short visitation will be held prior to the graveside service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton at 2 p.m.