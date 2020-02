HARRY K. ROBERTS

MARIETTA — Our American hero Mr. Harry K. Roberts, 73, of Marietta, transitioned from time to eternal peace on Jan. 31, 2020.

The services honoring his life will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. at Turner Station AME Church in Marietta. He will rest in Fairmont Memorial Park. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service in Fairmont.

