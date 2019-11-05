HARRY OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Harry Oxendine was born on Jan. 6, 1936, to the late James Clarence and Sarah Dorcas Oxendine of Pembroke. He was the youngest of seven children.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Berea Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

At 16 years of age Harry moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to attend John Bartram High School. After high school he joined the Army Reserve at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. He went on to attend Pembroke State College and graduated in 1959. He began his teaching career in 1960. His career spanned 32 years and impacted the lives of many in and out the classroom. He was known for his beautiful yard and his love of gardening, especially fruit trees and grapes, often saying a good crop was the result of "clean living." He loved to bowl and went every Tuesday night with his league. Harry looked forwarded to morning breakfast outings at Shoney's with his friends. He had a kind easy way with people and was loved by many.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Jean Locklear Oxendine; daughters, Darla Jean, and Jamie Oxendine; and two grandsons, Gavin Drake Locklear, and Olan Gregory Bryant. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mabel Oxendine, and Ruth Renkiewicz; and brothers, James Howard, Simeon, William Earl, and Jesse Oxendine.

In lieu of flowers, gifts maybe given in memory of Harry Oxendine to Berea Baptist Church Grounds Fund.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Berea Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.