HARVARD 'JED' ANTHONY MOORE

PROSPECT — Mr. Harvard Anthony Moore, known to all as" Jed", 62, of the Prospect Community, was the second child and oldest son born to the union of Mr. Luther Harbert and Mrs. Rosie Mae Locklear Moore on April 25, 1956, and departed this life on March, 21, 2019, at SRMC in Lumberton, N.C.

Jed was preceded in death by his loving parents; his sister, Ethel Oxendine; maternal grandparents, Mr. James I. and Mrs. Addie Harris Locklear; paternal grandparents, Mr. Luther W. and Mrs. Nora Smith Moore; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and beloved friends.

Mr. Moore leaves behind his sister Barbara Moore Melvin of Red Springs, N.C.; three brothers, Luther Byron "Shorty" Moore and wife Johanna of Prospect, James Steven Moore and wife Susan of Prospect, and Harbert Edwin "Eddie" Moore and wife Tyra of Wakulla. Jed is also survived by his aunts and uncles, Cattie Mae Hunt, Mary Frances Baker, Mabel (Newton Jr.) Cummings, Doretha Lloyd, Carl Thomas Moore, Clement Richard (Christine) Moore, and Claude (Evelyn) Moore. He was "Uncle Jed" to Ryan, Graham, Misha, Everette, Hannah, Luke, Robert, Karli, Quentin, Lee, Belton and Lenora. His great-nieces and great-nephews include Austin, Cameron, Cody, Logan, Gage, Ava, Drew, Mason, Paisley, Cy, Evan and Harlow. One great-great-niece, Brandannnah. Jed is survived by a multitude of cousins and dear friends, some who were like brothers and sisters to him. He never met a stranger.

Visitation service is Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church and the funeral service is Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Prospect United Methodist Church.

Jed was a proud member of the Prospect High School Wildcats Class of 1975. He was employed with Moore's Chainsaw of Prospect, where he worked along with his father, Mr. Harbert. Jed was also employed with his Uncle Bill with Prospect Motors driving a wrecker. He was also a proud retired inaugural member of Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, Station #23.

Jed never hesitated to assist a person in need and was dedicated to his service with the department for 37 years. Jed liked to attend Antique Farm shows throughout the Carolinas, Auctions, Pawn Shops, and was always up for an adventure prior to the decline in his health. He had an excellent memory in regard to model and parts numbers of chainsaws, lawnmowers, automobiles, televisions and an assortment of gadgets. He could take one person's junk and fix it to run or work another day. Upon questioning by one of his nephews on how he knew how to fix so many things, Jed replied, "I was born with mechanical knowledge." He remembered phone numbers (Did Jed call you? How many times a day?). If he couldn't remember your number, he didn't hesitate to ask someone to look it up for him. He liked to have a phone close by at all times and didn't mind using it. He kept saying he was going to get him a computer. More importantly, he was a loving and devoted son during his mother and father's illnesses. Jed attended both New Philadelphus United Methodist and Prospect United Methodist Church and loved his church family. Jed meant so much to so many but he knew that God loved him most. He loved God, his family and friends, his country, and everything Prospect.