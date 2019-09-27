HARVEY "JUNIOR" HYATT JR.

ST. PAULS — Harvey "Junior" Hyatt Jr., 85, died in his home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in St. Pauls.

Mr. Hyatt was born on Nov. 23, 1933, in St. Pauls, to parents, Harvey Hyatt Sr. and Emma Ward Hyatt. He married Flora Mae Beard on Aug. 31, 1952. Mr. Hyatt was a life-long farmer who loved his family. He enjoyed watching western movies and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Preceded in death by his son, William (Carl) Hyatt, he is survived by his wife, Flora Mae Hyatt of the home; a daughter, Barbara Hyatt Bounds of Red Springs; a son, Thomas (Tommy) Glenn Hyatt and wife, Melody, of St. Pauls; three sisters, Martha Salter of Havelock, Margaret Powers of Lumberton, and Lib McMillan of St. Pauls; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church in St. Pauls with funeral services scheduled for 3 p.m., also at the church. Burial will follow in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Hyatt's life.