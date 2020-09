HATTIE BREWER STEEN

ROWLAND — Hattie Brewer Steen, 71, of 4440 S. Robeson Road, died Wednesday Sept. 23, 2020.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton, with Rev. Larry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in New Bethel Holiness Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton prior to the funeral service.