HATTIE HANNON WEST IVEY

ORRUM — Mrs. Hattie Hannon West Ivey, 85, of Orrum, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She was born in Worth County, Georgia, on May 6, 1935, to the late Thomas Watson Hannon, and the late Frances Shiver Hannon. She was employed by Robeson County Register of Deeds as an assistant deputy.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Whittni Preslar.

She is survived by her husband, Rock E. Ivey of the home; a son, Wayne Ivey (Teresa) of Wilmington; two daughters, Kellie Martin of Lumberton, and Stacey Ivey Locklear (John) of Orrum; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at Broadridge Baptist Church in Lumberton.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Broadridge Baptist Church, with Rev. Johnny Ivey officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery Mausoleum in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

