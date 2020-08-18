1/
Mrs. Hattie (Hannon) Ivey
1935 - 2020
HATTIE HANNON WEST IVEY

ORRUM — Mrs. Hattie Hannon West Ivey, 85, of Orrum, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She was born in Worth County, Georgia, on May 6, 1935, to the late Thomas Watson Hannon, and the late Frances Shiver Hannon. She was employed by Robeson County Register of Deeds as an assistant deputy.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Whittni Preslar.

She is survived by her husband, Rock E. Ivey of the home; a son, Wayne Ivey (Teresa) of Wilmington; two daughters, Kellie Martin of Lumberton, and Stacey Ivey Locklear (John) of Orrum; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday at Broadridge Baptist Church in Lumberton.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Broadridge Baptist Church, with Rev. Johnny Ivey officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery Mausoleum in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting: www.floydmortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
02:30 PM
Broadridge Baptist Church
AUG
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Broadridge Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
August 18, 2020
To Rock and All the Family, My prayers are with you at this time and in the days to come. We will miss Aunt Hattie Mae, but we know where she is, and she is in a place where where there is no more sickness, no more Alzheimer's Disease, and everything is perfect. We know she is in Heaven seeing her Lord. God bless you all with His loving care now and always.
Ronald West
Family
August 18, 2020
A lovely Christian lady who was very soft spoken and compassionate. Rock and family we have you in our prayers.
Wade & Gloria Smith
Friend
August 18, 2020
Mr. Rock you and your family are in my prayers!! Mrs. Hattie was a beautiful lady!! May God keep His loving arms around you all!!
Tammy Stallings
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about Hattie Mae. I knew her for many, many years. She was a very friendly and likeable lady. Rest in peace Hattie.
Jeanette Herring
Acquaintance
August 18, 2020
Mr. Rock and family, worked with Hattie Mae at Register of Deeds. Always such a
sweet person. Many fond memories of our days at work together. Prayers for you and your family.
Frankie C. Britt
Coworker
