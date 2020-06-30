HATTIE MAE POWELL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Hattie Mae Powell, 95, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Her life celebration service will be held on Friday at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church of Lumberton. A public viewing will be the day of the service from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the church. The funeral service and committal is private due to the present pandemic. Please follow CDC guidelines.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.Hillsfunerals.com.