Hattie Mae Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HATTIE MAE POWELL

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Hattie Mae Powell, 95, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home.

Her life celebration service will be held on Friday at the New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church of Lumberton. A public viewing will be the day of the service from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the church. The funeral service and committal is private due to the present pandemic. Please follow CDC guidelines.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.Hillsfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved