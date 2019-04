HATTIE TAYLOR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Hattie Taylor, 92, of Lumberton, transitioned from labor to reward on April 19, 2019.

The celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Lumberton. She will rest in Elizabeth Heights Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton and an hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.

