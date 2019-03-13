HAVEN PARKER SHAVER

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Haven Parker Shaver, 92, of Lumberton, went to take the hand of God on Monday afternoon, March 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Robeson County on Dec. 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Alford and Ida Edge Jolly.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home, 801 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358. A graveside service will follow in the Meadowbrook Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

Surviving are three daughters, Wanda Lloyd of Lumberton, Kathy Parker Dowles (Bob) of Concord, and Karen Taylor (Kenny) of Lumberton; a brother, Hubert Jolly of Lumberton; a sister, Virgina Bullock of Lumberton; four grandchildren, Nicohl Oliver (Brooks), Jody Lloyd (Caroline), Ann-Charlotte Dowless Hicks (Stacy), and Tiffany Taylor Larson (Stig); and nine great-grandchildren, Seth Taylor Larson, Summer Larson, Addison Larson, Jesse Oliver, Olivia Oliver, Tyler Hicks, Sydney Hicks, Cameron Britt, and Colin Britt.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Parker, and Raymond Shaver; a son-in-law, Otis Lloyd; and a sister Helen Little.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the East Lumberton Baptist Church, 201 Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.