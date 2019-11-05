HAYNES THOMAS "H.T." BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Haynes Thomas "H.T." Britt, 66, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Robeson County on Dec. 19, 1952, to the late Thomas Luther Britt and the late Louise Griffin Britt. H.T. retired from the U.S. National Guard after 30 years of service and was later employed with Orkin Pest Control Co. and Ted Parker Home Sales.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Kay Britt of the home; two sons, Shane Britt (Ashley) of Lumberton, and Chad Britt of Bladenboro; a daughter, Rebecca Sessoms (Gary) of Lumberton; six grandchildren, Breanna Scott, Tyler Britt, Hunter Britt, Jacob Britt, Caroline Britt, and Hartleigh Britt; a brother, Royce Britt (Shonda) of Lumberton; and four sisters, Carolyn Speights (Donald) of Lumberton, Helen Britt Clewis of Lumberton, Wanda Gore (Tony) of Nakina, and Denise Britt of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Steve Johnson and Rev. Tim Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

