Hazel J. Jacobs (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Non .C. 41 North
Lumberton, NC
Obituary
HAZEL J. JACOBS

LUMBERTON — Ms. Hazel J. Jacobs, born Oct. 9, 1932, in Lumberton, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2019.

Ms. Jacobs is survived by a sister, Nell Bruce of Lumberton; and nieces and a nephew, Johnny Leto (Susan) of Warrenton, Va., Olympia Letos of Wise, Va., Becky May of Richmond, Va., Dina Dent (Walt) of Chesterfield, Va., Debbie Gibons (Dan) of Chesterfield, Va., Rhonda Jacobs of Washington State, Alvina Mabry (Randy) of Radford, Va., and Hazel Elaine Kangas (her friend Perry) of New Castle, Va.; along with a host of grandnephews, and a niece.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Sadie Jacobs of Lumberton; brothers, Marvin Jacobs, and Paul Jacobs, both of Lumberton; sisters, Mary Jane Sellers of Jefferson, S.C., Effie Lee Harris of Richmond, Va., and Sudie Mae Jacobs of Lumberton.

Hazel enjoyed a career in waitressing and for over 40 years of dedicated service as secretary and treasurer at Union Baptist Church of Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Union Baptist Church Non .C. 41 North, Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery in Pembroke. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Robesonian from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.