HELEN ELIZABETH MUSSELWHITE

LUMBERTON — Ms. Helen Elizabeth Musselwhite, of Lumberton, was born on Aug. 11, 1931, in Robeson County, to the late Willie and Lornia Polston, and passed away on July 1, 2019, at her home, completing her journey of 87 years.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband.

The graveside service will be Friday at noon at Gardens of Faith Cemetery with Rev. John Brisson officiating.

Ms. Musselwhite leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Vicky Allen of Lincolnton, and Linda Phillips of Lumberton; three siblings, Mildred Campbell of Blairsville, Ga., Bill Polston of Newport News, Va., and Brenda McIntyre of Fayetteville; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.