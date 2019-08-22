HELEN GALVIN ROTHWELL

MAXTON — Ms. Helen Galvin Rothwell, 82, of Maxton, N.C., passed away on Aug. 17, 2019.

The funeral services are scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Piney Grove United Methodist Church in Maxton, N.C., beginning at noon. The Rev. Gypsie Murdaugh will officiate. The internment will follow immediately at the Piney Grove UMC Cemetery.

The public visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, N.C., between the hours of 1 and 6 p.m.

Ms. Rothwell is survived by a son, James Anthony Rothwell, of Garner, N.C.; a daughter, Tracy Rothwell, of Maxton, N.C.; three brothers, Lester B. Galvin, of Los Angeles, Calif., Freddie L. Galvin of Los Angeles, Calif., Eugene Galvin of Las Vegas, Nev.; three sisters, Daisy L. Richardson of Colquitt, Ga., Edith Richardson of Knightendale, N.C., and Margret Green of Decatur, Ga.

Services of comfort have been entrusted to the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, N.C.