HELEN RUTH CAMPBELL

ROWLAND — Mrs. Helen Ruth Hunt Campbell, 84, of 588 W. Horne Road, Rowland, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Rev. Charles Cummings officiating. Entombment will follow in the Fairpoint Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.