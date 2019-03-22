HELENA BLOUNT POLE

CHARLOTTE — Helena Blount Pole, 85, died Monday, in Monroe Rehabilitation Center.

She was the daughter of the late Sue Neil Blount Webb and Beotha Webb, and the granddaughter of the late Maude Humphrey Blount, who was the first black business owner in downtown Lumberton in the early 1900s, and also owned and operated one of the first black dry cleaners in Lumberton and Robeson County. She attended Knuckles Elementary School and JH Hayswood High School prior to moving to Queens, N.Y. She was a member of First Baptist Church while in Lumberton.

The funeral services will be Saturday evening at Grier Memorial Chapel Charlotte, and final rites and interment will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Elizabeth Heights Cemetery in Lumberton.

Arrangements are by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.