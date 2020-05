Or Copy this URL to Share

HENRY E. MALLETTLUMBERTON — Henry E. Mallett, a Vietnam Veteran of the Marine Services, passed at age 68 on April 28, 2020. He is survived by wife, Nancy; two children; six grandchildren; and numerous loving great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed here and by his family in Rhode Island. Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton is serving the family.



