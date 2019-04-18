HENRY "HANK" EDWARD TEETS JR.

PEMBROKE — Mr. Henry "Hank" Edward Teets Jr., 56, of 819 Old Main Road in Pembroke, departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born in Stuart Circle Hospital in Richmond, Va., on April 3, 1963, to the late Mr. Henry Edward Teets Sr. and Mrs. Mary Alice Pinchbeck Teets.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Berea Baptist Church with the Revs. Chris Hunt and Bruce Swett officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Henry Edwards Teets Sr; maternal grandparents, Mr. Walter and Mrs. Bertha Lowry Pinchbeck; paternal grandparents, the Rev. Nick Habel and Mrs. Lula Barnes; and a nephew, Mr. Cody Donovan Teets.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Mary Alice Pinchbeck Teets; a brother, Mr. Darryl James Teets (Heather); three nieces, Darian Renee, Maggie and Abigail; a nephew, Joey; a great-nephew, Cody Oxendine; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Berea Baptist Church.