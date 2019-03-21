HENRY LOCKLEAR JR.

PEMBROKE — Henry Locklear Jr., 77, of 4635 Moss Neck Road, Pembroke, N.C., departed this life on March 21, 2019, at Morrison Manor Hospice of Laurinburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Locklear Sr. and Lucratie Locklear, and his brother, Jimmy Ray Locklear.

The funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery.

Mr. Henry is survived by two brothers, Bobby Dean Locklear (Theresa) of Pembroke and Carl Dean Locklear of Shannon; four sisters, Robie L. Hunt and Kathy Locklear of Saddletree, Johanna Locklear (Freddie) of Red Springs and Christine Locklear of Rennert; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke, prior to the funeral service at 4 p.m.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.