HENRY TALMADGE WILKINS

WILMINGTON — Henry Talmadge Wilkins, 95, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Henry was born in Robeson County, on Aug. 22, 1924, to E.J. Wilkins and Catherine Wilson Wilkins.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII. Henry was a faithful member of Wrightsboro Baptist Church. He was retired from Lumberton Oil Company and also worked for Biggs Funeral Home in Lumberton. After his retirement, he and his family moved to Wilmington.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Ivey Wilkins, on July 5, 2018; and is survived by his daughter, Gloria Goff of Wilmington; two grandsons, Brian Allen (Rachel), and Matthew Goff (Ashley); and two great-grandchildren, Joshua Allen (Ariana), and Jacob Allen.

The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wilmington Funeral Chapel.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the graveside in New Hollywood Cemetery, Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, make a memorial donation to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or any Veterans organization of choice. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com.

Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st St., Wilmington, N.C. 28403 910-791-9099.