HERBERT "HUB" SAMPSON

PEMBROKE — Mr. Herbert "Hub" Sampson, 78, of 299 Nolie Drive, was born Aug. 20, 1940, to the late Libby Lowry and raised by his grandfather, the late Hubbard Lowry.

He departed this life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Morrison Manor.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bear Swamp Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in the Sampson Family Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Faye Sampson; two brothers, Dean Sampson, and Thedford Sampson; and a family friend, Jimbo Lowry.

Herbert is survived by a son, Bobby Ray Sampson (Karen); three daughters, Delora Sampson Hunt (Kip), Delessie Locklear (Davey), and Sonia Sampson (Ronnie); nine grandchildren, James Gavin Parsons, Talechia Nicole Sampson, Kayla Adele Freeman, Bobbi Layne Sampson, Nicholas Blake Hall, Michael Allen Hall, David Carson Locklear, Dylan Ray Locklear, and Kristin Betty Hunt; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Libby Sue Cox of Virginia, and Peggy Strickland of Charlotte; three very special and loyal friends, Little Bill, Big Joe, and Marie Locklear; and a host of relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Delora, Kip and Morrison Manor for the love, comfort and care that was devoted to Daddy.

The family will receive friends prior to funeral services Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Bear Swamp Baptist Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.