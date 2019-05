HETTIE MCIVER JOHNSON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Hettie McIver Johnson, 92, of 2085 Bee Gee Road, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with the Rev. Bertha McArthur-Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the Rozier Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the chapel from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.