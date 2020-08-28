1/1
Hilda Clapp Brown Morgan
HILDA CLAPP BROWN MORGAN

GREENVILLE — Hilda Clapp Brown Morgan, 91, formerly of Asheboro, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020, at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville.

Mrs. Morgan was born in Randolph County on Aug. 21, 1929, to Ernest and Marinda Clapp Brown. She married Max Dempsey Morgan on Dec. 17, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2003. Hilda was a homemaker and a member of First United Methodist Church in Asheboro. In addition to her parents and her husband, Hilda was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Kearns Spencer; and her brother, E. Farrell Brown.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Morgan Walters (Michael), Fairmont, and Nancy Morgan Jessup (Walter), Fountain; granddaughters, Morgan Walters Strickland (Jeremy), Pinehurst, Lindsay Jessup Annis (Jay), Bath, Mary Page Walters Pierce (Walt), Ahoskie, and Elizabeth Walters Nash (John), Raleigh; great-grandchildren, William Strickland, Alexandra Annis, McClain Strickland, Cecelia Annis, Dempsey Pierce, Margaret Strickland, Stuart Pierce and Elizabeth Pierce; brother, Donald Roger Brown; and much-loved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Cypress Glen Retirement Community, Greenville, for their love and care during her years in residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cypress Glen Retirement Community Benevolent Care Fund, 100 Hickory St., Greenville, N.C. 27858; or First United Methodist Church, 224 N. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, N.C. 27203.

Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Morgan family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
