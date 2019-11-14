HILDA LEE MCMILLAN

ELIZABETHTOWN — Hilda Lee McMillan, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Nov. 12, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Born April 14, 1931, in Clinton to Robert and Maude Simpson Lee, she was an avid gardener who loved to cook and was excellent at it.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paul McMillan; her parents; two sisters, Edna McMillan and Minnie Johnson; and five brothers, Richard Lee, Odell Lee, Purt Lee, Alfred Lee and Chancey Lee.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn McLamb, the former publisher of The Robesonian newspaper, and husband Scott, both of Salemburg; two grandchildren, Brett McLamb of Vero Beach, Florida, and his fiancée Emily, and Lauren McLamb of Thomasville, Georgia, and her fiancé Ben; and a great-grandchild, Graham Braswell.

The visitation will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at White Oak Family Worship Center in White Oak, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. The Revs. Mackey Walters and Tom Tatum will officiate.