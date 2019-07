HILTON JACOBS

LUMBERTON — Mr. Hilton Jacobs, 71, of 116 Tyner Road, Lumberton, departed this life Sunday, July 28, 2019 in his home.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Union Chapel Community Baptist Church with Rev. Hulen Chavis and Rev. Davey Locklear officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.