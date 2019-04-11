HORACE BELL

LUMBERTON — Mr. Horace Bell, 78, of 516 Bucket Road, Lumberton, N.C., was born Nov. 3, 1940, and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on April 9, 2019 at his home with family and friends.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He retired from Kelly Springfield after 30 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his father, James Son Bell; his mother, Lela Hunt Bell; two brothers, Carolus Bell and Sanford Bell; two brother-in-laws, I.V. Brewer and Junior Dial; two nephews, Alvin Brewer and Richard Bell; and mother-in-law, Rosie Mae Chavis.

Mr. Bell leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 55 years, Allene C. Bell; two sons, Donald R. Bell of the home, and Glenn A. Bell (Joann) of Lumberton, N.C.; two granddaughters, Keywanna Bell and Tabitha Wilkes (Patrick); and three great-granddaughters, Halona Bell, Isabelah Bell and Skyler Wilkes; his sisters, Sharon Oxendine (Eartie) and Melba Brewer of Lumberton, N.C.; a brother, Jerry Bell (Ethelene) of Lumberton, N.C.; two sister-in-laws, Judy Bell and Mary Ann Bell.

A special thank you to the people that helped him in his time of sickness, Dana Nickie, Perry and J.J. and to the Community Home Care and Hospice. A special thanks to the nurses and CNA that came to the home.