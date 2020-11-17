1/1
Horace Lee Jacobs
HORACE LEE JACOBS

FAIRMONT — Horace Lee Jacobs, of Fairmont, was born on Monday, Nov. 7, 1955, to Catherine Scott Jacobs and the late Calvin Coolidge Jacobs, and departed this life on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, completing his journey of 65 years.

The funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel in Lumberton. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

In addition to his father, Horace was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Jacobs, as well as a brother, Lawrence Ray Jacobs.

Mr. Jacobs is also survived by his companion, April Locklear Brooks of the home; two daughters, Jody Lambert of Pembroke and Cassondra Brooks of Fairmont; three sons, Pete Allen Jacobs of Pembroke, Tony Brooks of Fairmont and Joshua Brooks of Lumberton; and his siblings, Lynda Canady of Lumberton, Jane Jacobs of Pembroke, Ted Lee Jacobs of Dillon, South Carolina, Leon Coolidge Jacobs of Rowland and Mary Lisa Locklear of Pembroke. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren.

Boles Biggs Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
