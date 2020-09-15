HOWARD LESTER EDWARDS

DILLON, S.C. — Graveside services for Howard Lester Edwards will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pyerian Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m. at the cemetery.

Howard Edwards, 78, went to his heavenly home Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Born in Dillon County on Dec. 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Lester and Addie Edwards. Mr. Edwards was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a friend to everyone he met.

Survivors include his wife;, Betty Edwards; children, Greg Edwards of Dillon, South Carolina, Chris (Pam) Edwards of Florence, South Carolina, Beth (Ryan) King of Dillon, South Carolina, and Jan Edwards of Dillon, South Carolina; grandchildren, Jacob Edwards, Luke King, Landon King, and Lauren King; and siblings,Edward (Jerri) Edwards of Dillon, South Carolina, and Judy (Bill) Bailey of Linville.

The Edwards family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Agapé Hospice and Mrs. Bobbie Lee, RN.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International: P.O. Box 111 Dillon, S.C. 29536.