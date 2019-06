HOWARD PORTER

PEMBROKE — Mr. Howard Porter, 91, of 3062 Evergreen Church Road, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lumberton Health and Rehab Center.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Union Chapel Holiness Methodist Church with Rev. Horace Oxendine, Rev. Chalmers Kerns and Rev. Chris Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxendine Cemetery on Rennert Road.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.