LUMBERTON — Howard Raymond "Bo" Clewis Sr., 85, of Lumberton, was born on April 1, 1934, and departed this life on Sept. 2, 2019. He was a loving husband to his wife Shirley of 65 years.

The funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Holiness Church. Burial will follow at p.m. Friday in New Hollywood Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Clewis and Dorothy Clewis; a grandson, Jamison Brixey; a son-in-law, James Brixey; and a sister, Jacqueline Church.

Mr. Clewis leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Mary Brixey and Michele Flowers and husband Ted; a son, Howard R. Clewis Jr. (Buddy) and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Cary, Dana, Marissa, Justin, Trey, Marsha and Isaiah; great- grandchildren, Madison, Nick, Aidan and Jasmine; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to funeral services Wednesday at Trinity Holiness Church from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
