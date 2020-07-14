HUBERT ALMOND FAULK

LUMBERTON — Mr. Hubert Almond Faulk, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lumberton Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Columbus County on April 24, 1934, to the late Charlie Barden Faulk and the late Thetus Pearl Nance Faulk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and formerly employed as a driver for Gulf Gas Company.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Taylor Faulk; three brothers, Ralph Faulk, Calvin Faulk and Wilton Faulk; and four sisters, Lorona Jernigan, Leona Williams, Virginia Strickland and Lyllian Edwards.

He is survived by his son, Dr. Alan Faulk of Charleston, South Carolina; his daughter, Jane-Lee Faulk Barger of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Nicholas Alan Faulk, Jason Barger (Lindsay), Rebekah Musumeci (Ryan), Trevor Barger, and Dillon Barger; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Karmyn and Brynna Musumeci, and Liam and Emma Jane Barger; four sisters, Minnie Faulk Branch of Lumberton, Ila Faulk Hinson of Clarendon, Margie Faulk Kelly of Whiteville and Janice Faulk Patty of Evergreen; and special adopted family members, Sam, Patricia and Madison Sampson, all of Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692; or to National Kidney Foundation, c/o Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.