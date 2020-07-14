1/1
Hubert Almond Faulk
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hubert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT ALMOND FAULK

LUMBERTON — Mr. Hubert Almond Faulk, 86, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Lumberton Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Columbus County on April 24, 1934, to the late Charlie Barden Faulk and the late Thetus Pearl Nance Faulk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and formerly employed as a driver for Gulf Gas Company.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Taylor Faulk; three brothers, Ralph Faulk, Calvin Faulk and Wilton Faulk; and four sisters, Lorona Jernigan, Leona Williams, Virginia Strickland and Lyllian Edwards.

He is survived by his son, Dr. Alan Faulk of Charleston, South Carolina; his daughter, Jane-Lee Faulk Barger of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Nicholas Alan Faulk, Jason Barger (Lindsay), Rebekah Musumeci (Ryan), Trevor Barger, and Dillon Barger; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Karmyn and Brynna Musumeci, and Liam and Emma Jane Barger; four sisters, Minnie Faulk Branch of Lumberton, Ila Faulk Hinson of Clarendon, Margie Faulk Kelly of Whiteville and Janice Faulk Patty of Evergreen; and special adopted family members, Sam, Patricia and Madison Sampson, all of Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery with Rev. Joe Bounds officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692; or to National Kidney Foundation, c/o Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y. 10016.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved