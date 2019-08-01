IDA BELLE FREEMAN HARDIN

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Ida Belle Freeman Hardin, 97, of Lumberton, N.C., passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. She was born on Jan. 13, 1922, in Robeson County to the late Andrew and Katie Freeman.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Layton Floyd Hardin; four brothers,, Marion Freeman, Billy Paul Freeman, Boyce Dixon Freeman, and Robert Earl "Red" Freeman; and three sisters, Louise Broadwell, Christine Thorndyke, and Kay Bennett.

She is survived by her son, Gary L. Hardin and wife Susan of Fayetteville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kate di Carlo and husband James and John Hardin and wife Rachel, all of Raleigh, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, James Andrew di Carlo and Beatrice Elizabeth Hardin; a sister, Margaret Freeman Kinlaw; and a sister-in-law, Gracie Davis.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 938, Lumberton, N.C., 28359, or to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Arrangements under the direction of Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc.